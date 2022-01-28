Athanasiou scored a ripper and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Athanasiou returned from a lower body injury that had kept him out for 16 games and sniped a last second goal against Semyon Varlamov in the final seconds of the second period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. The speedy center has had two extended stretches of missed time this season, meaning he has played just 12 games, with eight points in that span.