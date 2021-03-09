Athanasiou scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Athanasiou tallied at 1:18 of the third period to cut the Ducks' lead to 5-4. In the last seven games, Athanasiou has picked up two goals and three assists. The 26-year-old forward is up to 10 points, 26 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 16 contests overall.