Athanasiou potted a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

While the results haven't been there for the Kings, Athanasiou has made his mark with goals in all three of the team's games. In fact, the 26-year-old has yet to miss a shot on goal this season -- obviously, that won't last all year. Athanasiou is still in a solid position with a top-six role and some power-play time, which makes him a viable depth option in deeper fantasy formats as well as DFS for those in need of a player on a hot streak.