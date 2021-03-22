Athanasiou recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Athanasiou helped out on Jeff Carter's insurance tally in the third period. The assist ended Athanasiou's four-game point drought. The 26-year-old forward hasn't had too many cold stretches in 2020-21 with 12 points, 38 shots and a minus-3 rating in 22 contests in a second-line role.