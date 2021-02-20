Athanasiou (not injury related) was activated from non-roster injured reserve Saturday.
Athanasiou missed the last eight games while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Kings likely wouldn't have activated the 26-year-old without the intent of inserting him into the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Coyotes. If he's, indeed, in the lineup, Athanasiou should line up in the top six. He recorded three goals and two assists through the first seven games this year.
