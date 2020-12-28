Athanasiou penned a one-year, $1.2 million contract with Los Angeles on Monday, PuckPedia reports.

It was a disappointing stint in Edmonton for Athanasiou, as he managed a mere one goal and one assist in 13 games, including the postseason. Despite the hefty price tag the organization gave up to acquire the winger at the deadline, the Oilers opted against giving Athanasiou a qualifying offer which allowed him to reach free agency. He should be a near-lock for a top-six role with the Kings and should get back to producing at the levels he did while with Detroit.