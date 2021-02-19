Athanasiou (not injury related) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona.
Athanasiou continues to miss action despite being activated off COVID-19 protocol, as he still needs to get back up to speed before returning to the lineup. Athanasiou's next chance to suit up in game action is in Saturday's game against Arizona.
