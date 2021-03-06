Athanasiou recorded an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Athanasiou set up Jeff Carter for the Kings' first goal of the game. The helper gave Athanasiou four points in his last five outings, as he's settled in nicely to a top-six role. The Ontario native is up to nine points, 19 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 14 appearances.