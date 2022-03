Athanasiou (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Athanasiou will miss his fourth straight game with the injury. The 27-year-old's next chance to return is Friday versus the Blue Jackets, though it's unclear if he's traveling with the Kings on their current road trip. Carl Grundstrom figures to stay in the lineup as long as Athanasiou is out.