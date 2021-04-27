Athanasiou recorded an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Athanasiou set up Mikey Anderson's tally at 10:34 of the first period. The 26-year-old Athanasiou has collected three goals and four helpers through 12 games in April. The Ontario native is up to 21 points, 72 shots on net, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 38 outings overall.