Athanasiou isn't expected to be cleared to join the Kings for training camp until Thursday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.
Athanasiou, who recently penned a one-year deal with the Kings, has to go through an eight-day quarantine before he'll be cleared to practice, so it sounds like he's already in L.A. The 26-year-old forward is expected to skate in a middle-six role while also seeing ample time with the man advantage in 2020-21.
