Englund recorded an assist in Game 5's 4-3 defeat to Edmonton on Wednesday.

Englund registered his first points since March 15 versus the Blackhawks, a stretch of 20 games without writing his name on the scoresheet. In 82 games this year, the 28-year-old blueliner managed one goal and nine helpers, reaching the 10-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career. Fantasy players probably shouldn't;t be expecting much more out of Englund heading into the 2024-25 campaign.