Englund scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was a long journey to the goal for Englund -- he'd produced just nine helpers over his first 88 career contests for four different teams since his debut in 2016-17. The defenseman got a little help here, as his shot deflected in off a Toronto player. Englund has already matched his career high in points this season with three through nine contests, and he's added two shots on net, 19 hits, seven blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating. The 27-year-old has held down a third-pairing role, but a run of poor play could see him replaced by Tobias Bjornfot.