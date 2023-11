Englund notched an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Englund has an assist in each of the last two games after going four contests without a point. The 27-year-old has made the most of his regular role on the Kings' third pairing, earning seven points with 45 hits, 20 blocked shots, a plus-8 rating and 29 PIM through 20 outings this season. His toughness and passable offense could make him an option for fantasy managers in deep formats.