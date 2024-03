Englund produced an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Englund's offensive contributions remain limited -- he has just three assists over 18 games since the start of February. The 28-year-old remains in a third-pairing role, but with the Kings favoring seven-defensemen lineups lately, his usage has decreased a bit. It's still been a career year for Englund, who has 10 points, 35 shots on net, 158 hits, 73 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 66 outings.