Englund signed a two-year, $2 million contract with LA on Saturday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.
Englund had four assists, 133 hits and 33 blocks in 47 games between Colorado and Chicago while averaging 12:07 of ice time last season. He'll probably serve as the sixth or seventh defenseman on the Kings' depth charts.
