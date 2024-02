Englund posted an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Englund's secondary assist led to the Kings' first goal, and it marked his first point since Nov. 29. He's unlocked offensive career highs by virtue of playing more often than ever, adding a goal and seven assists through 52 games, but Englund's 57 blocked shots and 128 hits are the more significant metrics from a player evaluation standpoint.