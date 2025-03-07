Kuzmenko and a 2025 seventh-round selection were acquired by Los Angeles from Philadelphia on Friday in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Kuzmenko has six goals and 20 points in 44 outings between Calgary and Philadelphia in 2024-25. He was averaging 14:49 of ice time with the Flames and would sometimes be a healthy scratch, but he saw his playing time jump to 17:08 per game with the Flyers. However, LA is likely to utilize Kuzmenko in a fashion that's more similar to what he saw in Calgary than Philadelphia, so this move might hurt the 29-year-old's fantasy value.