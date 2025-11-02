Kuzmenko scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Kuzmenko scored at 9:49 of the third period to break up Jacob Markstrom's shutout bid. The tally ended a three-game point drought for Kuzmenko. The 29-year-old winger has been fine on offense early in 2025-26, posting three goals, four assists, 19 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating over 13 appearances. He's still in a top-line role and can go on hot streaks, so there's some upside for fantasy managers in search of offense.