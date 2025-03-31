Kuzmenko scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Kuzmenko helped out on goals by Trevor Moore and Adrian Kempe in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. This gave Kuzmenko three goals and four assists over his last six outings. He's really starting to click in a top-line role and should be considered in any fantasy format that focuses on offense. For the season, he's up to nine goals, 18 helpers, 76 shots on net and a minus-7 rating between the Kings, Flyers and Flames.