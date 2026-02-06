default-cbs-image
Kuzmenko (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Kuzmenko was initially injured in the first period. He made a brief return in the second but left for good prior to the third. The 30-year-old's injury comes at a decent time, as he'll have until Feb. 25 before the Kings are back in action for a rematch with Vegas.

