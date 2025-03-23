Kuzmenko scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 rout of Carolina.

After failing to produce a point through his first seven games with the Kings, Kuzmenko finally broke through Saturday, with both his points coming in the first period as Los Angeles raced out to a 3-0 lead. The streaky winger has just seven goals and 22 points through 52 appearances on the season, bouncing from the Flames to the Flyers to the Kings, but he still has time to heat up while skating alongside Anze Kopitar at both even strength and on the power play.