Kuzmenko notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Kuzmenko stayed hot when he set up an Adrian Kempe tally in the second period. Over the last three games, Kuzmenko has two goals, four assists and five shots on net. He's up to 10 points in 15 outings with the Kings, and he's got a total of 30 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 59 appearances across three organizations this season.