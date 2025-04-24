Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Kuzmenko, Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar combined for four goals and 10 points in this contest. Through two playoff outings, Kuzmenko already has two goals, three assists, nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 29-year-old has been an excellent fit on the Kings' top line and that looks to be continuing in the postseason, so he should be in consideration for DFS managers needing an offense-only option.