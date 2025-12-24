Kuzmenko scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kuzmenko has scored in consecutive contests, and he has four tallies over his last seven outings. The 29-year-old winger was scratched at times in November and December, but his more consistent scoring lately should help him stay in the lineup. He's now at seven goals, 11 points, 42 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-3 rating over 31 appearances. Kuzmenko is still tough to trust in fantasy until he can prove himself over a longer stretch.