Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuzmenko (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kuzmenko was hurt in the last game before the Olympic break, but the injury wasn't serious enough to cost him more time. He'll play on the third line with Alex Turcotte and Warren Foegele.
More News
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Scores two goals on birthday•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Pots power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Reaches 10-goal, 20-point marks•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Remains productive•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Five points in last five games•