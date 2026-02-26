default-cbs-image
Kuzmenko (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuzmenko was hurt in the last game before the Olympic break, but the injury wasn't serious enough to cost him more time. He'll play on the third line with Alex Turcotte and Warren Foegele.

