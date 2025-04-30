Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.
Kuzmenko was silenced for the previous two games in Edmonton. He responded with the opening tally early in the second period Tuesday, but that was all the Kings could muster against Calvin Pickard in Game 5. Kuzmenko has three goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, five hits and a minus-3 rating over five playoff outings. He's earned four of his six points this postseason while on the power play.
