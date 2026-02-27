Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuzmenko (undisclosed) isn't available for Thursday's game against Edmonton, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Kuzmenko is considered day-to-day, so he still might be an option Saturday versus Calgary. He has 13 goals and 25 points in 52 outings in 2025-26. Taylor Ward and Jeff Malott are expected to draw back into the lineup, while Samuel Helenius will be a healthy scratch after playing Wednesday versus Vegas.
More News
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Adds pair of helpers•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Good to go•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Scores two goals on birthday•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Pots power-play goal Tuesday•
-
Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Reaches 10-goal, 20-point marks•