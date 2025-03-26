Kuzmenko logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Kuzmenko looks to be settling in better with the Kings, earning four points, including two power-play helpers, over his last three games. The 29-year-old continues to see top-line usage at even strength. He's now at 24 points, 64 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 54 appearances between the Kings, Flyers and Flames in 2024-25.