Kings' Andrei Kuzmenko: Pots power-play goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
Kuzmenko found the back of the net with his lone shot on net in the game. He has a 21.1 shooting percentage in January after tallying four goals on 19 shots across 13 contests. During that 13-game stretch, the 29-year-old has also racked up five assists, nine points, a plus-2 rating and four blocked shots.
