Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Kuzmenko found the back of the net with his lone shot attempt in this game, and he's shooting over 20 percent in January after tallying four goals on 19 shots across 13 contests. During that 13-game stretch, the 29-year-old has also racked up five assists, nine total points, a plus-2 rating and four blocked shots.