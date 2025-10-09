Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring just 4:41 into the game, and he had a hand in Brandt Clarke's game-tying goal in the third period. However, after the tying goal, Kuzmenko received just two shifts. The 29-year-old is penciled in on the top line and showed some talent late in 2024-25 in that spot alongside Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. Kuzmenko will need to showcase his skill without dipping in performance, as head coach Jim Hiller could give another winger a look in his spot if he slumps too long at any point in the year.