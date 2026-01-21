Kuzmenko scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Kuzmenko ended a seven-game goal drought with his tally at 12:37 of the second period. That goal also stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old winger has been streaky at times, though he's racked up 12 points over his last 18 outings since he was scratched Dec. 13 versus the Flames. He now has 10 goals, 20 points, 59 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-2 rating through 44 appearances this season.