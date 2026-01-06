Kuzmenko notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Kuzmenko assisted on Kevin Fiala's goal in the second period, and he later found the back of the net to give the Kings a 3-1 lead at the 9:20 mark of the final frame with a wrister. Kuzmenko has two multi-point performances in his last three games and seven points (four goals, three helpers) over his last seven appearances.