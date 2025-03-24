Kuzmenko scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Kuzmenko struggled initially after being traded to the Kings from the Flyers. He found a groove this weekend with three points over two games as part of a larger explosion for the Kings' offense, which scored 14 goals in that span. The winger has a total of eight goals, 15 assists, 64 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 53 appearances between three teams (Calgary, Philadelphia and Los Angeles) in 2024-25. Kuzmenko's overall production is modest, but a top-line role with the Kings could still lead to him being a decent depth player in fantasy.