Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Kuzmenko found the back of the net at the 11:03 mark of the second period to give the Kings a 1-0 lead, but the Stars would turn things around after scoring four unanswered goals the rest of the way. This was Kuzmenko's fifth goal of the season, and it's worth noting that four of those have come on the power play. Through 27 appearances, the 29-year-old winger has nine points (five goals, four assists), so he shouldn't carry a lot of upside even if he plays as a top-six forward.