Kuzmenko scored a pair of power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kuzmenko celebrated his 30th birthday with his first multi-point effort since Jan. 5 versus the Wild. While he had a good performance, the rest of the Kings couldn't say the same. Kuzmenko is currently in a middle-six role, though it's his power-play time that could spark his offense. For the season, the winger has 13 goals, 23 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 50 appearances, with 13 of his points coming on the power play.