Kuzmenko logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Kuzmenko set up first-period tallies by Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala. Since March 30, Kuzmenko has three goals and nine assists over seven contests while slotting in on the Kings' top line and first power-play unit. He's at 36 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 63 appearances between the Kings, Flyers and Flames this season, and 13 of his points have come with the man advantage.