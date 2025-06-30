Kuzmenko signed a one-year, $4.3 million contract with the Kings on Monday.

Kuzmenko had 11 goals, 37 points and 83 shots on net in 66 regular-season appearances with LA, Calgary and Philadelphia in 2024-25. He was a solid fit with the Kings, supplying five goals and 17 points in 22 regular-season outings before adding three tallies and three helpers in six playoff appearances. Kuzmenko will probably see time on the top line and the first power-play unit in the 2025-26 campaign.