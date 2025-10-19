Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Kuzmenko has two power-play goals and four total points through six games this season. The absence of Anze Kopitar (foot, week-to-week) won't help Kuzmenko's productivity, though the Kings as a whole have been somewhat underwhelming so far. In addition to his four points, the 29-year-old winger has accumulated nine shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating while seeing top-six minutes and power-play time. He won't stay that physical all season, but he should provide decent offense.