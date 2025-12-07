Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kuzmenko ended an 11-game point drought with the second-period tally. In that stretch, he was also scratched three times. The 29-year-old's pattern of initially dominating with a team and then fading into inconsistency has continued with the Kings, who are currently deploying him on the fourth line and second power-play unit. He has just four goals, four assists, 33 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-3 rating across 25 outings this year.