Kuzmenko scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Kuzmenko's point streak is up to four games (three goals, four assists). The 29-year-old winger stretched the Kings' lead to 2-0 late in the second period of Saturday's contest. For the season, he has compiled 11 goals, 31 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 60 appearances between the Kings, Flyers and Flames, though his five goals in 16 games with the Kings are his most in any of his three stops this year.