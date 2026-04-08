Kuzmenko (knee) is making strides in his recovery and will be reevaluated in 7-8 days, Alexander Legget of Mayors Manor reports Wednesday.

Kuzmenko was previously ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but this latest update would leave the door open for him to play in the season finale versus the Flames on April 16. In his 15 games before getting hurt, the 30-year-old winger notched four goals and five assists, including five power-play points.