Crescenzi was placed on waivers by the Kings on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Crescenzi was a long shot to make the Kings' roster to begin with, considering that he's more of a bottom-six role player than a scoring option. The center is still looking to make his NHL debut after spending the past six seasons grinding away in the AHL, and this news means he'll have to keep waiting.

