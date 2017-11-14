Kings' Andrew Crescenzi: Promoted to NHL
Crescenzi was recalled from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Crescenzi receives his first call-up of the year and could draw into his first career NHL contest as soon as Tuesday night against the Canucks. The 25-year-old is mostly known for his physicality rather than scoring, as his 13 penalty minutes in 11 games with the Reign this season will attest, so he's probably off the fantasy radar for most formats.
