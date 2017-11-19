Crescenzi was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday.

The big-bodied forward featured in two games during his recall, going scoreless and shotless, though he did rack up four hits. Crescenzi will likely return to the Kings at another point in the season, but he won't be worth fantasy consideration due to the fact that he's more of a physical-type player rather than a scorer.

