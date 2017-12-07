Kings' Andy Andreoff: Activated off IR
The Kings activated Andreoff (undisclosed) from injured reserve Thursday.
Andreoff's return to action will bolster the Kings' depth up front, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as the 26-year-old pivot has only notched one goal and two points while posting a minus-4 rating in 22 games this campaign. The 2011 third-round pick's first opportunity to crack LA's lineup will come Thursday against the Senators.
