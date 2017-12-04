Kings' Andy Andreoff: Advancing in recovery
Andreoff (undisclosed) will begin practicing in the coming week, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Andreoff has missed the last four games, and though his recovery seems to be going well, it'll be tough for him to crack the lineup for Tuesday's contest against Minnesota with just two practices under his belt. That said, unless Andreoff has a setback during practice, the gritty forward should be in contention to feature Thursday against the Sens.
