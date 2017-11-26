Andreoff left Saturday's game against the Ducks with an undisclosed injury, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Andreoff has just one goal and one assists this season, both of those points came in the last four games, though. He's been making his living in a bottom-six role by upping his physical presence, accruing 37 hits and 31 PIM through 22 games. He'll have until Tuesday to recover for a matchup with the Red Wings.