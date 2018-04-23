Andreoff scored three goals and six assists during 45 games in 2017-18, but was largely a health scratch late in the season and didn't appear in a playoff game.

At the beginning of the season Andreoff seemed locked into a role with Los Angeles, as he appeared in 22 straight games in October and November. However, after a shoulder injury sidelined him, he started seeing limited playing time which especially waned down the stretch, as he just skated in three of the last 22 games. When on the ice the 26-year-old was able to provide a chippy, physical presence, as he recorded 77 hits and 50 penalty minutes which included six fights, despite just averaging 9:23 of ice time on the season. Andreoff will return for his contract year in 2018-19, but for him to be deployed in anything besides a bottom-six physical role would be surprising.